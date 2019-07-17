Benjamin “Ben” Rose, the new president of the Tracy Rotary Club, wants the Tracy service club to be larger and more active during its 90th year.
The club was founded in 1929 to become the third-oldest Tracy service club behind the Tracy Woman’s Club, founded in 1921, and the Tracy Lions Club, 1922.
With a membership of 34, the Tracy Rotary Club has a goal of adding at least five new members, and even more, in its anniversary year, Rose said.
Rose, owner of Carden Rose Inc., a high-tech forensic investigation firm, has been a Rotarian for 12 years, including the past five years as secretary-treasurer. He was installed as president in June during the club’s annual “kickout” dinner at Bistro 135.
Serving with him are Kal Waetzig, secretary; Steve Moore, treasurer; John Capri, Mark Wible and Kevin McLard, club service; Nelson Hu, vocational service; Don Cose and Mike McLellan, international service; and Kelly Wilson, Daisy Jones and Mike Repetto, youth services.
Service projects at the international and local levels are on the agenda for the coming year. The international projects will be conducted through the Rotary Foundation in providing assistance to developing countries.
Local projects are topped by the annual program that each year awards more than $30,000 in college scholarships to graduates of Tracy area high schools. Most of the funds for the scholarships are generated at the club’s annual crab dinner.
The club also distributes dictionaries to third graders in the Tracy Unified School District and supports the Tracy Boys & Girls Clubs and the Case For Kids program for youths in foster homes.
Rose, 53, was born in Rochester, New York, and came to California with his family in 1969. After graduating from Palo Alto High School, he became a San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy for 12 years. In 2000, he entered the computer forensics investigation area, forming his own firm in 2014.
He and his wife, Donita, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department captain, have lived in Tracy for 25 years. They have two grown children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.