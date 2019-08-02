Hundreds of new Tracy High School freshmen entered the gymnasium Tuesday morning to the cheers and applause of the juniors and seniors who will help guide them through their first year of high school.
Alayna Carter, Tracy High activities director, said the Link Crew orientation program, which she advises, has been an annual tradition for more than 25 years.
“We are linking upperclassmen, juniors and seniors, with incoming freshmen so their transition from the eighth grade to high school is a successful one,” she said. “They come in here feeling as if they have an ally already. They are forced to meet 15 other people and have two upperclassmen that are going to be there through this transition.”
About 80 Link Crew leaders will help a class of 550 freshmen throughout their first year and will be there to answer questions along the way, potentially relieving some of the angst of starting high school.
“When students take ownership of their own school and take ownership of the underclassmen, it’s always so much easier for them to buy into what we want if it’s coming from a peer,” Carter said.
Some freshmen had already been in contact with their Link Crew leaders the day before the orientation to ask questions about registration.
“It’s important,” Carter said. “If we get them soon enough and if we can get them early enough to understand that they have people here, somebody they can talk to, their transition is going to be a lot easier.”
Priya Sehdev, a junior, is in her first year as a Link Crew leader. At least once a quarter, she will arrange an activity and meet up with all the freshmen she is responsible for.
“I wanted to join Link Crew because my freshman year I was so nervous, but Link Crew helped me know some upperclassmen, and whenever I went to football games, they were there for me, and it was just such a fun way to connect with the upperclassmen,” she said.
“I loved my Link Crew leaders. They were so outgoing to me. I was super nervous, but they broke that shell and taught me high school isn’t as scary as it seems.”
Carter said the juniors and seniors make a commitment to the school.
“These kids really do care about our school and this campus,” Carter said. “Whether these Link Crew leaders want to be leaders because their Link Crew leader wasn’t very good and they had so many questions, or they want to be leaders because their leaders were so awesome and they want to repay it, or they want to be part of something bigger than themselves.”
During Tuesday’s orientation, the freshmen were put into groups of about 15 students where they learned about each other, played games and took a tour of the campus. One of them, Katelyn Frederick, knew about Link Crew from an older brother who went through the orientation.
“I was expecting it to just be really fun and welcoming to the new freshmen,” she said. ‘It just gives you a warm welcome to the new school you’re going into.”
She admitted she was a little worried about the first day of school, but she hoped her Link Crew leader would be able to guide her through some of the rough spots.
“Just to be kind of like an older sibling that tells you new things and has your back on everything,” Katelyn said. “It will help me not being so nervous coming into a big school with older kids.”
