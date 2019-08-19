The Tracy Friends of the Library will kick off the holidays with a special weekend book sale on Nov. 9 and 10.
For the first hour, from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9, the book sale will be open exclusively to Tracy Friends of the Library members. At 11 a.m., the sale will open to the general public. For information on how to become a member, go to tracyfriends.org.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the Tracy Branch Library, 20 E. Eaton Ave.
The group is also looking for volunteers to help with the ongoing book sale that takes place during all regular library hours. Duties involve sorting donated books and shelving them. Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Tiffanie Heben at alcala.heben@comcast.net or 612-3627. Volunteers must fill out an application and be fingerprinted, but costs are covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.