A patriotic mural is the latest artwork from street artist Hector Covarrubias to appear on a Tracy building.
The mural, featuring presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, the Liberty Bell and a Spirit of ’76 Revolutionary War scene, covers the south-facing wall of the McHenry House Second Time Around thrift store, 619 Central Ave.
Covarrubias, a traveling artist from Mexico who signs his work “Cova,” began painting Friday and said Wednesday that it would take him two more days to complete the mural, which covers the entire wall.
The new mural faces the empty lot used by the winter farmers market and is visible from the roundabout at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. The property owner initially considered a farmers market scene with produce before choosing the patriotic theme.
Created exclusively with spray paint, the mural is the fourth and largest that Covarrubias has painted in Tracy. It joins murals at 2 Mechanics Auto Repair, 24584 S. MacArthur Drive; Taqueria Los Altos, 108 E. 11th St; and a north-facing exterior wall of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., that was painted this spring as part of the Downtown Tracy Mural Project.
Details of the Tracy murals and Covarrubias’ other work can be seen on his Instagram page.
