Nicole Engen, a junior at Millennium High School, finished 18th in the nation in Big Questions Debate at the National Speech and Debate Championship tournament in June in Dallas, Texas.
One of several debate events, Big Questions Debate gives students a chance to delve into philosophy, science, human nature and the human experience. The topic for 2018-19 was “Resolved: Humans are primarily driven by self-interest.”
Engen lasted through nine rounds of competition over three days before being eliminated. She is coached by Beth Lamanna.
She is ranked No. 6 in California and 21st nationwide in Big Questions Debate in the National Speech & Debate Association’s current student rankings.
Lamanna reported that there were 6,357 entrants from 1,351 schools competing in the national tournament.
