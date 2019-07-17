The Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club will be led by co-presidents, Stephanie Prioste and Cindy Gustafson, for the 2019-20 Rotary year.
The pair took office June 21 at the club’s annual “kickout,” replacing Shannon Reinard.
Prioste is a native of Davenport, Iowa, and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa, Iowa City. She has been a member of Tracy Sunrise Rotary since 1992 and served as president in 1998-99. She was a teacher in San Leandro for 18 years and was the principal at several schools in Tracy for 15 years. She is now a leadership coach through Teachers College of San Joaquin. She and her husband of 19 years, Bill Prioste, have three daughters between them and eight grandchildren.
Gustafson is the founder and volunteer president of Tracy Seniors Association, a charitable organization serving seniors in town since 2012. She also owned an in-home senior care agency in the Bay Area from 2012 to 2016. She has served on the San Joaquin County Commission on Aging since 2016, is a board member of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of Tracy’s Good Sam organization and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She and her husband of 36 years, John, have two children and two grandchildren.
Tracy Sunrise Rotary was chartered in 1985. The club’s annual shrimp dinner and auction on the last Saturday in February supports local charities such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, Tracy Seniors Association, Eric’s Vision, the Grand Foundation, Tracy Interfaith Ministries, Tracy Police Chaplains, D.A.R.E., Brighter Christmas of Tracy, and Tracy Hospital Foundation. The club also gives scholarships each year to local high school seniors.
The club meets Wednesdays at 6:45 a.m. at Four Corners Restaurant, 7505 W. Linne Road.
