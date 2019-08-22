Sophie, a 6-year-old black-and-white Chihuahua mix, has an affectionate, fun personality in spite of a tough life. She was found with a foxtail embedded in her right eye. The foxtail was removed by a vet, and the eye healed with daily drops and lots of care, though Sophie now has limited vision on that side. She has also had some teeth removed, but it hasn’t stopped her from putting on some much-needed weight. To find out more about Sophie and other dogs and cats available for adoption, call Animal Rescue of Tracy at 642-4324. The nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group has pet adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
