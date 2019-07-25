Fourteen young pianists from Tracy and Mountain House were among the 800 students who performed at the 122nd annual Music Teacher’s Association of California convention June 28-July 2 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.
The performers, representing the top 3% of 27,000 students enrolled in the Certificate of Merit program statewide, were invited based on the skills they demonstrated in evaluations in this past year.
The local honor students study with piano teachers Donna Mizuno, Lauren Goodall and Yelena Dadgar:
Level 2
• Chiyo Buckley, third grade, Bella Vista Christian Academy.
• Treena Bui, ninth grade, Mountain House High School.
• Imogen LaCourse, eighth grade, Williams Middle School.
• Naomi Le, seventh grade, Traina School.
Level 5
• Kassidy Brown, eighth grade, Montessori School.
• Nilasha Krishnamurthy, 10th grade, Mountain House High School.
• Amitosh Khubchandani, seventh grade, Monte Vista Middle School.
• Rumi Yie, eighth grade, Traina School.
Level 6
• Michelle Bai, ninth grade, Millennium High School.
• Vivian Ninh, 10th grade, Kimball High School.
• Hana Yie, ninth grade, Tracy High School.
Level 7
• Celina Ha, 11th grade, Tracy High School.
• Luke Ninh, 12th grade, Kimball High School.
Level 8
• Lance Le, 11th grade, Kimball High School.
At the convention, they performed on Steinway grand pianos and had the opportunity to attend sessions on composition and improvisation taught by guest artists in the music industry. Jesse Harlin, a composer with credits on “Star Wars,” Marvel and “Futurama” games, taught a session on what it’s like to score music to a video game and how to approach game scoring as a professional career. Los Angeles composer Max Mueller a explored the basics of music composition through the lens of an expository scene from an imagined Pixar-like film. Teaching artist Lua Hadar analyzed San Francisco Opera’s educational production of “The Magic Flute.”
Each year, the MTAC convention brings together world-class artists, music educators and students to celebrate music performance and composition. More than 8,000 attendees attend seminars, performances, recitals, presentations and master classes.
