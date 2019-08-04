Hundreds of children from low-income families received new backpacks filled with school supplies from the Tracy Family Resource Center just in time for the start of the school year, which begins next week at most local schools.
The center collected the packs and supplies by partnering with the Tracy Police Department for the fourth annual Stuff the Cruiser donation drive at Walmart over two weekends in July.
On Wednesday, interim Chief Alex Neicu and Lt. Octavio Lopez helped give backpacks to kids going into kindergarten through 12th grade whose families had signed them up. The backpacks were filled with grade-appropriate supplies that included paper, pencils, binders, crayons and folders.
Along with community donations at Stuff the Cruiser, the Tracy Family Resource Center got contributions from several business and organizations: Walmart, Oak Valley Community Bank, Bank of Stockton, the Tracy Firefighters Association, Amazon.com Inc., SBC Property Management Curran Realty and BHS Corp.
Most of the families had signed up months ago to receive backpacks for their children. Distribution continued through Friday, and any leftover backpacks will be handed out to families in need on a first-come, first-served basis.
