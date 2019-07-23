Alexis Poppoff and Brian Mantor of Tracy are engaged to marry Oct. 19 in Tahoe City.
They became engaged while on a hike Jan. 19 at Dry Pond Trail in Tahoe National Forest.
Alexis is the daughter of Richard and Sharon Poppoff of Tracy and granddaughter of Richard and Carol Poppoff of Menifee.
Brian is the son of Steve and Mary Mantor of Benbow and grandson of John and Claire Linney of Arnold.
