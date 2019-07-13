Tracy neighborhoods have until Friday to register for visits from police and city representatives on National Night Out, Aug. 6.
Caravans of Tracy police officers, local firefighters, elected officials, city employees and volunteers will fan out across the city to stop at different neighborhood parties and events.
National Night Out is observed annually around the country. People are encouraged to leave their homes and get together with neighbors to show solidarity against crime and criminals and promote partnerships between police and the communities they serve.
Locally, many neighborhood watch groups celebrate with events from barbecues to block parties.
For those without a neighborhood party to attend, the Tracy Family Resource Center will host a downtown event that’s open to everyone. From 6 to 9 p.m., the center will have entertainment, food, a resource fair and a free raffle at 35 E. 10th St., Ste. A.
Mountain House residents can come together and meet their public safety crews at Central Community Park, 25 E. Main St. The National Night Out gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. will feature visits and demonstrations by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain House Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance service and San Joaquin General Hospital. Musical entertainment, activities for children, and barbecue cooked by local firefighters will round out the offerings.
To register a National Night Out event for a visit from the Tracy police, residents can get an application online at www.tracypd.com under Police Forms. Completed applications and any needed permits are due by Friday and can be faxed to 831-4022 or emailed to mark.muldrow@tracypd.com or stephany.valadez@tracypd.com. Completed forms can also be dropped off at the police department, 1000 Civic Center Drive.
Visits to registered events will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Tracy City Council has canceled its regular meeting that night so council members can participate in the visits throughout the city.
