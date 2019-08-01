Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the Carbona Growers Corp. warehouse in Carbona in 1938.
The Carbona Growers Corp. was a cooperative processing and marketing organization for bean growers in the Carbona area south of Tracy, many of whom had arrived from the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County.
The warehouse, later named the Rhodes Bean and Supply Co-op (now Rhodes-Stockton Bean Co-op), was located on Highway 33 at what was originally the Western Pacific tracks. In the 1930s, Tracy became known as “the Baby Lima Bean Capital of the World.” Photo provided by Jim McLeod.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows two people getting ready for a public event in downtown Tracy in October 1989. Who were they, what event was being planned and what organization sponsored it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.