Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Ernesto Gonzalez singing a Mexican ballad at the 1978 Mexican independence day fiesta. Gonzalez, known as “El Centauro del Norte,” was a popular singer throughout the area. He was a longtime employee at the Tracy H.J. Heinz Co. factory who died in August 2015.
Identifying him were Freddie Berna, Greg Jiminez, Rebecca Montalvo-Dunn, Luis Gonzalez, son Richard Gonzalez and daughter Esperanza Harris.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a group of photos in the window of a Central Avenue business in the early 1940s. What were the photos of, and who displayed them?
