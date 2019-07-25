Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a group of players in a youth football team composed of students at Central School in the late ’50s.
The team played brief games between sophomore and varsity football games at Tracy High School, according to Dave Rainey, who provided the photo.
He identified players kneeling in the bottom row, left to right: Johnny Pimentel, Dave Rainey, Wally Engblom, Jimmy Wilkinson, Brian Wilkinson, Dale Hastie and Steve Hastie.
He could name a few players standing, including George Souza, second from left; Scooter Longmire, fourth from left; and Lester Beck, far right.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a warehouse in the 1930s. Where was it located, what did it process and store, and what was the Carbona Growers Corp.?
