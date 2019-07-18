Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the front window of the Emory Boughton Photography Studio on Central Avenue in the early 1940s. The photos are of Tracy men and women serving in the Armed Forces during World War II.
Elizabeth Fairbanks Cook recalls seeing the photo, which includes photos of her uncle Bill and Lewey Noblitt.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows members of a youth football team in the early 1960s. What was the name of the team, and who were the players in the photo?
