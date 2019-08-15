Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Joe and Dorothy Lorenzen, right, receiving the Sweepstakes Trophy that the 1975 Tracy exhibit won at the San Joaquin County Fair.
The Lorenzens were volunteers who collected farm products and put the exhibit together. Joe Lorenzen retired as supervisor of the reception center at Deuel Vocational Institution, and Dorothy Lorenzen, a self-described “little old lady in tennis shoes,” was an active promoter of environmental projects in the Tracy area.
Evelie Grebil, Pat Fergeson and Jack Ryan identified the Lorenzens in the photo.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows a boat powered by an outboard motor being launched by an elevator near Tracy in the 1960s. What was the name of the boat launching facility and where was it located?
