Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a boat being launched in the 1960s on an elevator at the Tracy Oasis Marina on the Grimes Road levee of Grant Line Canal north of Tracy.
Identifying the location of the photo were Bonnie Doyle, Mary Lou Rich, Evelie Grebil, Carolyn Nelson Arnaudo and Jason Peitz. Peitz recalled that Tony’s Marina, just west of the Oasis Marina on Grimes Road, had a sling-launching system.
Today’s mystery photo shows a man looking over a construction site west of town in July 1965. Who was the man and what was the construction project?
