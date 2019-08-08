Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed two 10th Street merchants getting ready for the Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll in October 1989. They were jeweler Robert Hill and gift store owner Annette Pombo, representing the Tracy Downtown Improvement District. The wine stroll continues to be a popular annual Tracy event.
This year’s Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll, sponsored by the Tracy City Center Association, will be Saturday, Sept. 21.
Below, today’s mystery photo shows a Tracy couple, at right, receiving a trophy in front of a Tracy exhibit in August 1975. Who were they, and what was the trophy for?
