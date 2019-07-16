Classic rock music filled the Front Street Plaza as the band Rockology took the stage for the fourth Downtown Tracy Block Party on Friday evening.
The free concert series sponsored by the city has a different musical theme for each show. Latin, Motown and country have been featured already this year, which also features food trucks and a beer and wine booth.
The series wraps up for the summer Aug. 9 with the band Cover Me Badd playing hit tunes from the ’80s.
