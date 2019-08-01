Jacqueline Prawira, who will soon begin her sophomore year at Mountain House High School, competed at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Phoenix.
Her OceanBioplas project on biodegradable materials inspired by marine exoskeletons was one of four to earn a “second award,” which comes with $1,500 cash, in the material science category. She also earned two special awards: honorable mention in material science from the National Security Agency Research Directorate and alternate trip winner for The Patrick Hurd Sustainability Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Her mother reports that she was the first student from Mountain House High School to register for Intel ISEF and to earn awards at this level.
Intel ISEF 2019 brought together more than 1,800 students from 82 countries, about a quarter of whom received some kind of award.
Jacqueline won another major national science award in October, when her Bio.fiber.plastic project received the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation at the Broadcom MASTERS competition.
