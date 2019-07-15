Candidates for Latina royalty of Tracy’s Mexican independence day fiesta are being sought by the South Side Community Organization.
Categories for entrants:
• Queen and Miss Tracy Latina — ninth-12th grades
• Miss Junior Tracy Latina — sixth-eighth grades
• Little Miss Tracy Latina — third-fifth grades
Application deadline is Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. For details, call Cecilia Guillen at 914-2238.
The cultural celebration, scheduled Sept. 14 at Lincoln Park, will feature food, music, a car show and a raffle.
In addition to the royalty candidates, the sponsoring South Side Community Organization is seeking sponsors, parade participants, and food, arts and crafts, and clothing vendors.
Contact Ray Morelos, 607-5415, for additional information.
