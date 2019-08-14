The ribbon will be cut Tuesday afternoon to mark the completion of the water circulating system that has put the splash pad at McDonald Park back in business.
During the brief 4 p.m. program near corner of the park at South and C streets, city officials will explain what the water circulating system consists of and how it works.
Brian MacDonald, the city’s parks and recreation director, will be master of ceremonies and provide the history of McDonald Park. Ray Morelos of the South Side Community Organization will also speak.
The splash pad, which shoots streams of water up from a concrete base, was originally installed in 2016 but the next year was shut down after state inspectors required a circulating water system to be installed.
A year ago, Cazadoro Construction Co. of San Francisco began work on the $540,000 project, which includes a prefabricated building to house the pump and chemicals for the circulating system and a 4,000-gallon underground tank to collect water before it is cleaned and recirculated. Six 7,000-pound boulders are part of the concrete vault that protects the tank.
