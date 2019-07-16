Tracy kids garnered awards in the first days of the 166th California State Fair & Food Festival.
Valerie Roso from New Jerusalem 4-H Club earned four awards with her lamb in junior livestock exhibition judging. She took fifth place in 4-H senior showmanship, sixth place in her class for market lamb, ninth place overall for her blackface yearling ewe and 12th place in class for her blackface ewe lamb. She also competed in the Champion Challenge test, passing through to the preliminary round.
Logan Matos, 13, who attends Delta Charter Schools, gobbled his way to a first-place ribbon in the 13- to 17-year-old division of the state fair’s pie eating contest Tuesday afternoon. He went without a fork and dove face first into half a chocolate cream pie, devouring it in less than a minute to win a $50 Save Mart Supermarkets gift card.
It was Logan’s third time entering the pie eating contest and his first win. His older brother, Hunter, competed in past years, and Logan wanted to beat his time as he continued the family tradition.
The state fair runs July 12-28 at 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento. For information: www.castatefair.org.
