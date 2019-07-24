Armena Christa hosted an open mic night with a “singer-songwriter” theme Monday at the Tracy Branch Library.
Monthly open mic nights in the library’s Wadsworth Room are free and open to all ages, and drop-ins are welcome.
The next event, from 5-7:45 p.m. Aug. 22, will feature spoken word and will be hosted by aspiring author Victor D. Silva.
For information: 346-9026.
