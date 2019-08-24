The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy got some help with fundraising in the form of $50,000 from Taylor Farms Pacific on Monday.
This is the sixth year the company has made such a donation, which in past years has gone toward a reading program at one of the clubhouses. This year’s gift does not have a specific designation and will be used as needed throughout the organization.
Club CEO Kelly Wilson made a statement thanking the company for the support.
“Community partners, like Taylor Farms, make it possible to continue serving almost 800 kids every day; giving them a safe place to learn and grow. Thank you Taylor Farms for your ongoing support and for doing “Whatever It Takes” to help our kids build Great Futures!” Wilson wrote. “We are very grateful for this large donation from one of our corporate partners and would like to also encourage the business community to get involved and support at any level they are comfortable with.”
The club recently began a monthly giving program to encourage businesses and individuals to donate small amounts on a regular basis. Information can be found at www.bgctracy.org.
