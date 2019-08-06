Matt Bongiovanni, a 2016 graduate of Tracy High School, met Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at a Texas Tuesday Coffee event in Washington in late July. Cruz hosts the events every Tuesday the Senate is in session.
Bongiovanni is a public policy intern in Washington with the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, an agriculture lobbying group tasked to advance the business and policy interests of co-ops and other farmer-owned enterprises.
At Tracy High, Bongiovanni was a member of the school’s FFA chapter, and he received the Jerry Pimentel Memorial Scholarship for most active FFA student.
