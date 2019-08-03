Isabella Ellis, a 2019 graduate of Tracy High School, completed new student indoctrination for the U.S. Navy ROTC in July in Great Lakes, Illinois. As a first-year cadet, she has the rank of midshipman fourth class.
She was awarded the Navy ROTC scholarship and will attend University of Utah, majoring in biomedical engineering.
She is the daughter of Andrew Ellis and Doreen Ellis of Tracy.
Reservist completes Air Force basic training
Airman 1st Class Andrea S. Abarca Cevallos, a 2016 graduate of Tracy High School, joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve and recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The eight-week program included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Abarca Cevallos is the daughter of Silvia E. Cevallos De Abarca of Tracy. She earned an associate degree this year from Mission College in Santa Clara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.