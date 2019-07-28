Frank A. Garcia, a Tracy native who died in December 2016, will be inducted into the San Joaquin County Mexican American Hall of Fame next month.
Garcia will be honored posthumously in the area of religion. His volunteer work included feeding the homeless, preaching to incarcerated youth, participating in pro-life advocacy and mentoring young people through St. Bernard’s Warriors for Christ.
He was also active in the Southside community, working to improve McDonald Park, the Guadalupe Center and the infrastructure of the Mount Oso-Mount Diablo area.
The other five 2019 inductees are Mary Hope Lopez Adame for health, Maximiliano Beas for business, Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman for politics, Kathleen A. Garcia for community service and Cassandra A. Hernandez for education.
A black-tie banquet and induction ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Stockton Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $75. For information: Ruben Garza, rgarza4949@yahoo.com or 993-4626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.