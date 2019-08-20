Veterans of Foreign Wars members in Tracy are helping veteran Megan Kawaguchi stay in her Tracy apartment while she recovers from hip surgery.
VFW Post 1536 has paid three months’ rent on Kawaguchi’s apartment and provided her with $500 for living costs, reported Bob Carpenter, post commander.
“She had hip replacement surgery in the veterans hospital in Palo Alto,” he said. “She is going to school in San Francisco and because of her recovery time has fallen behind in rent.”
Carpenter and other post officers, including Vice Commander Joe Perez, Quartermaster Fred Hartman and Chaplin Ted Hoppenrath, went to Kawaguchi’s apartment in Tracy last week to present the checks to her.
Kawaguchi is an Army veteran of the Korean War era, Carpenter noted, adding that the local VFW post is embarking on a new program of helping veterans experiencing difficulties.
