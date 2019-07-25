This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Participants in the Tracy Performing Arts Foundation are rehearsing “The Big Bad Musical” as the group’s summer musical production.
Property values in Tracy have declined 19 percent, showing the impact of the bursting housing bubble and the economic recession.
Ten Tracy teens and their adult chaperones have returned from Memuro, Japan, where they took part in activities marking the 20th anniversary of the Tracy-Memuro Sister City program.
The father-son racing team of David and Justin Philpott took the top two spots in the Whelen All-American Western Late Model races at Stockton’s 99 Speedway.
A 22-year-old from Tracy died after suffering kidney and liver failure while running to lose weight so he could begin Marine Corps basic training.
25 years ago — 1994
Tom Rainwater and David Perry are two candidates running for City Council who are backed by those involved in an abortive recall effort.
Councilman Ray McCray has announced he will not be a candidate for reelection on the November ballot.
Nate Dell’Aringa’s pitching and clutch hitting paved the way for Tracy’s Little League team to win a crucial game in the District 8 All-Star game at Jefferson School.
Tracy High board members Harold Reich and Pam Dixon are candidates for reelection, but Cloyce Brooksher has announced he is not seeking a new term.
After five finalists for city manager were interviewed by the City Council, a background check is underway for the favored candidate.
Liz Claiborne and Levi’s will be two of the main tenants at the outlet center being constructed near the Interstate 205-MacArthur Drive intersection in northeast Tracy.
50 years ago — 1969
Operators of restaurants and service stations on 11th Street are “hopefully optimistic” that the pending completion of Interstate 205 around the north side of town won’t completely destroy their businesses.
Frank Castro, president of the St. Anthony Society and active in a number of Portuguese organizations, has died at the age of 67.
John Duncan’s ninth-inning home run provided Larry’s Pizza with a 2-1 win over Old Hangout of Concord in the championship game of the Tracy Jaycees Softball Tournament.
75 years ago — 1944
Alfalfa, with 12,259 acres, was the most widely planted crop in Tracy in 1943, Deputy Agricultural Commissioner Aage Tugel has reported. Dry beans followed at 10,120 acres, and tomatoes were the fastest growing crop, climbing to nearly 4,000 acres.
Ollie Hartman and Joe Mashburn have purchased the three Giant Orange stands in the Tracy area from F.E. “Pop” Pohl. The stands are in downtown Tracy, at Banta Junction (11th Street and Grant Line Road) and on Highway 33.
Staff Sgt. Kenneth Lawrence has returned to duty in Italy after recovering in an Army hospital from combat wounds.
100 years ago — 1919
The Bank of Tracy is following in the footsteps of the American Bank of Tracy in constructing a new bank building. The planned two-story structure with offices on the second floor will be at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Eighth Street.
A Homecoming Day celebration is planned for Sept. 9 to welcome home servicemen returning from World War I duty.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.