This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
San Joaquin Delta College classrooms at Mountain House have been completed. Classes begin Aug. 17.
The Tracy Tritons’ Justin Phelps took blue ribbons in all three events he entered in the Mid-Valley Swim League championships in Turlock.
Pat Craig, former Tracy Press reporter and columnist, has retired from the Bay Area News Group, where he was a columnist and theater critic for the Contra Costa Times.
Softball players from throughout the western states have flocked to Tracy to compete in the Amateur Softball Association Western National Championships at the Tracy Sports Complex.
Interim City Attorney Dan Sodergren has been hired as the new city attorney. He succeeds Debbie Corbett, who has retired after 30 years as a city attorney in Southern California and Tracy.
25 years ago — 1994
Margie Clemons, who operates a recycling firm with her husband, is the new president of Soroptimist International Daybreak.
The Tracy Express 12-and-under girls softball team went undefeated in capturing the title of the JOBL Softball Tournament in Concord.
A construction loan of $24,300 that the Tracy Boys and Girls Club owed Tracy Federal Bank has been torn up by the bank as a contribution.
Mike Muddiman, a 1959 Tracy High graduate, has retired as a detective sergeant with the New Zealand National Police in Christchurch.
Doug Gephart, assistant superintendent for personnel of Tracy Public Schools, has resigned to become assistant superintendent of the Fremont Unified School District.
50 years — 1969
Lila Primm of Tracy has been selected as San Joaquin County Fair Theme Girl. She entered the competition as Miss Tracy.
Chefs at the annual Italian Night dinner at the Tracy Elks Lodge were George and Bob Bogetti, B.J. Profito and Carl and Al Navarra.
The Tracy-based San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association is selling the Associated Alfalfa Dehydrating Plant in Vernalis to Western Star Mills of Sacramento.
Tracy-area tomato growers report that everything is right about the harvest that is beginning, except the $27-per-ton price.
Nelson-Hernandez auto dealership is selling a 1969 GMC half-ton pickup for $2,297.
75 years ago — 1944
Marine Pfc. Tommy Garner of Banta has been wounded in the battle for Saipan in the Pacific.
An orchestra directed by Lee Dunn played for the dance held at the Service Men’s Club.
Navy Lt. H.F. Harvey is home on leave from three years’ duty in the Pacific, including participation in several major naval battles.
100 years ago — 1919
The Ira C. Boss Construction Co. of Sacramento has won the contract to build the G. Brichetto family home on the highway east of town. The winning bid was $30,000.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is making plans to plant trees along the highways near town.
— Tracy Press archives
