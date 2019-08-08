This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Tracy’s police SWAT team surrounded an apartment in southwest Tracy for four hours before learning that a hostage report was a hoax.
Youth football in Tracy has become so popular that all three established teams — Raiders, Cougars and Buccaneers — have had to turn away some younger kids, leading to the formation of a new team, the Panthers.
The Tracy Titans 13-and-under girls softball team won the United States Specialty Sports Association title with a 5-1 win over Aces of San Jose at Manteca’s Big League Dreams.
A 58-year-old Tracy woman was stabbed to death in a botched robbery at a local mobile home park. Two suspects were arrested.
A playground at Jacobson Elementary School has been dedicated in memory of Sandra Cantu, the 8-year-old Tracy girl murdered earlier in the year.
25 years ago — 1994
Fred Diaz, 36, who has been city manager of Indio, Riverside County, for the past four years, has been hired as Tracy’s new city manager. His starting annual salary is $90,000.
Tracy Community Players have completed their summer production of the musical “South Pacific.”
After five years of planning and conversation, construction has been started on the Tracy (now West Valley) Mall.
Margaret Barnett, principal of North School, is the new president of the Tracy Lions Club.
Larsen Park on South Central Avenue has been dedicated in memory of former Tracy Mayor Bill Larsen.
Tracy High trustees have approved plans to unify with the Tracy Elementary School District. Elementary trustees will take a position on unification in October.
50 years ago — 1969
The Tracy City Council has approved a 6% pay raise for city employees. Mayor Richard Hastie called the raise “fair and reasonable.”
City Manager Warren Benson has received a raise of $1,400 per year, bringing his salary to $18,000.
Jim Campbell hit a towering home run to give Jim’s Chevron an 11-10 win over Tracy Auto Parts in National League youth baseball action.
The last home built in the Cabrillo Park subdivision north of Grant Line Road and east of Holly Drive is on the market for $23,200.
Margaret McHenry, who has distributed food to the destitute for 27 years, is retiring from relief work. (McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter is named for her.)
75 years ago — 1944
Ill health has forced James McDonald to resign as a member of the City Council. William Larsen has been appointed to serve out McDonald’s term in office.
Army Pvt. Wallace Anderson has been wounded in Normandy while serving with an anti-tank unit.
Coast Guard Gunners Mate 3rd Class James C. “Jake” Longmire has been awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism in rendering assistance to the wounded during the landing on Eniwetok Island in the Marshall Islands.
100 years ago — 1919
Ernest Hondaa, one of the first Tracy servicemen to go to France in 1917 and one of the last to return, is back in Tracy. He was a dispatch motorcyclist who took part in a number of major battles.
A goodly amount of liquor was stolen from the Wholesale Liquor House on Central Avenue.
— Tracy Press archives
