This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
John C. Kimball High School has opened its doors to students for the first time. There are 950 freshmen and sophomores enrolled in Tracy’s third comprehensive high school.
A fire sparked in Corral Hollow Canyon has spread to 15,000 acres of grassland to the southeast.
A foreclosure workshop has been held in Mountain House to advise homeowners how they can keep their homes in the troubled economy.
Felony charges have been filed against seven people for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the Restoration Hardware call center in Tracy.
Services will be held in Danville for Dr. Arthur Sonnenberg, 98, a retired Tracy physician who had been a major supporter of the Tracy Branch Library.
25 years ago — 1994
Dr. Keith Larick, who has been superintendent of the Sacramento Unified School District and president of a school software firm, has been named superintendent of Tracy Public Schools.
Tracy High counselor Richard Soto has been inducted in the San Joaquin County Hispanic Hall of Fame.
The Tracy City Council is going over final plans to build a new police facility in Tracy Community Center.
The Tracy Little League 10-year-old All-Stars thumped Madera, 12-2, to win the sectional championship.
Members of the City Council, acting as directors of the Tracy Redevelopment Agency, have approved an additional $100,000 loan for a low-rent housing project.
Fred Phelps has unveiled his Rube Goldberg-style “ball machine” for this year’s upcoming California Dry Bean Festival.
50 years ago — 1969
A small-scale brawl at a high school class reunion turned into a full-scale donnybrook at the Tracy Inn. Two of the combatants were arrested, and a police officer was treated at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital for a head wound.
Mercy Zaragoza received the award as the top reader in the South School Summer Reading Club.
City employees affiliated with the Laborers International Union have walked off the job in a work stoppage aimed at gaining bargaining rights. The work stoppage ended in three days.
Randy Overall and Mike Rodriguez were named youth baseball managers of the year.
Former Tracy Mayor Henry Buthmann reached an out-of-court settlement for a suit he filed against two insurance companies that resisted paying his claims for an April 1964 fire that gutted Buthmann’s Mid-City Motors.
75 years ago — 1944
Army Pvt. Earl T. Hunt has been reported killed in action in France. His parents moved to Tracy a year ago.
Army 2nd Lt. James S. Martin has arrived in England, where he is a B-17 bomber navigator.
Tracy-area tomato growers are being urged to use sulfur to combat the tomato mite.
The new child-care center in Wainwright Village has 33 children enrolled.
100 years ago — 1919
Acting Marshal William Lampkey was a victim of a burglary that occurred when someone entered his home while he was asleep and took two revolvers and a watch and chain.
S.J. “Sim” Frerichs has sold his butcher shop and has entered the real estate field.
Local investors are subdividing 125 acres south of the Southern Pacific tracks into one-acre parcels.
— Tracy Press archives
