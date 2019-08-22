This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Ken Perez, who coached the Tracy High sophomore baseball team to an 83-17 win-loss record in the past four years, has retired from coaching because of illness. Friends are organizing an appreciation dinner in October.
Some 2,700 students have started their classes at the new San Joaquin Delta College campus at Mountain House.
A fire that scorched 12,500 acres south of Corral Hollow Canyon has been extinguished, according to firefighters.
David McCray and Kacey Langley have returned from Japan, where they took part in the Lions International Youth Exchange program sponsored locally by the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
Unemployment in the Tracy area has increased to 10.1%, a major increase from the 6% of a year ago. The Tracy figure is still lower than the 16% unemployment rate for all of San Joaquin County.
Lt. Amy Mangan is the new commander of Tracy’s California Highway Patrol unit. Before coming to Tracy, she was administrative assistant to the CHP commissioner in Sacramento.
25 years ago — 1994
Virgie Sorrick, who headed a number of local campaigns to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, has died at the age of 80.
Dr. Gurinder Grewal, a Tracy cardiologist, has been elected a fellow of the American College of Physicians. He has practiced in Tracy since 1982.
A group of Williams Middle School parents is challenging the transfer of Principal Wayne Miller from the south Tracy campus.
A Sopwith Camel replica World War I biplane constructed by Tracy’s Arganbright family has been completed and will fly in the next Indiana Jones movie.
Jennifer Tiffany of Tracy will be lead twirler with the University of Arizona marching band this football season.
Tracy High teachers Kirk Brown and Dana Avila have completed a summer research program at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
50 years ago — 1969
Renzo Isler has come from Trieste, Italy, to be Tracy’s American Field Service exchange student during the 1969-70 school year. He is living with the Richard Kennedy family.
A Berkshire sow shown by Dan Simonich of the Lammersville 4-H Club was judged champion of her class at the San Joaquin County Fair.
Judy Baley and Paulette Temple were individual winners to lead the Tracy Swim Club to the Trans Valley Swim League diving championship.
Tracy High quarterback Pat James paced the South team to a 14-13 win over the North in the Optimist All-Star Football Classic in Sacramento.
75 years ago — 1944
Navy Lt. (jg) John Benton Czerny of Tracy was killed in action in aerial combat in the Pacific. Earlier, the Navy fighter pilot had shot down a Japanese Zero over the Mariana Islands.
Army 1st Lt. Walter Likins is recovering in a Menlo Park military hospital from burns received when his P-38 fighter plane crash-landed in New Guinea.
100 years ago — 1919
Banta pioneer John Rathjen has died at the age of 76. He was a native of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.
Tracyite Jesse Wilson lay overnight in a canyon in the hills near Tracy after being bucked off his horse. He was rescued the next day.
Mary Pickford is starring in “Daddy Long Legs” at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
— Tracy Press archives
