This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Plans to expand the Tracy Peaker Plant into a full-time power generator are being delayed while questions raised by area residents and federal regulators are addressed.
Services have been held for Dolly Serpa, 80, a former part-owner of The Daisy, a downtown women’s clothing store.
The City Council has allocated $30,000 to buy and post banners on streetlamp posts promoting community activities.
A group of local girls is heading for Everett, Washington, for the National Softball Association Western World Series 14A championship game. The team won the state title recently at Modesto.
Rick Hanson, a retired Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employee, is the new president of the Breakfast Lions Club.
Plans to build a mosque at the corner of Naglee and Larch roads have been approved by county planning commissioners despite opposition from some neighbors.
Beverly Earl “Bev” Frye, former principal at Tracy High School, has died in Stockton at the age of 80.
25 years ago — 1994
California Highway Patrol Officer Doug Ayers, 25, has been awarded the CHP Medal of Honor for pulling an injured passenger from a burning car involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of 11th Street and Banta Road.
Bishop Clarence Curtis and other members of the Tracy Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have invited Tracyites to a “Meet the Mormons” program at the LDS cultural hall at Parker and Lowell avenues.
Walls of the Tracy High auditorium and original gymnasium (later the Teenage Center) have been ruled unsafe for student occupancy.
Barbara Baley won five events to pace the Tracy Swim Club to a 340-225 win over Ripon in the Trans County Swim League.
50 years ago — 1969
Mark Muller, president of the Tracy High Chapter of Future Farmers of America, is attending the National FFA Leadership and Citizenship Conference in Washington, D.C.
Summer recreation programs of the Tracy Recreation Commission are underway in Tracy’s three parks — Lincoln, Dr. Powers and McDonald.
Danny Coelho, 12, captured four firsts, although the Tracy Swim Club lost to Modesto.
Victor Verduzco scored four goals in the Tracy Soccer Club’s 5-3 win over Manteca.
The Tracy City Council is considering sponsoring a leased housing project to provide apartments for low-income residents. (It was later established in Wainwright Village.)
Air Force Col. Joe Pounder has taken over as new commander of Defense Depot Tracy. He succeeds Navy Capt. Robert Dexter, who is retiring.
75 years ago — 1944
William Larsen, chairman of the War Price and Rationing Board, has resigned to devote more time to his insurance business. (Larsen Park is named for the one-time mayor.)
Army 1st. Lt. Richard Nickerson has been awarded the Air Medal for heroism as a fighter pilot in Europe.
George Miese is opening the remodeled Del Rey Hotel and Restaurant at the corner of 11th and Walnut streets. He is continuing to operate the Pig Pen restaurant at 11th and East streets
100 years ago — 1919
Telephone operators in Tracy remain on strike as they seek higher wages. Beginning operators now earn $1.50 a day and are asking for $2.
West Side Bank is changing its name to the American Bank in Tracy. Opened in 1911 on West Sixth Street, it is moving into its new building at the corner of Central Avenue and Seventh Street.
— Tracy Press archives
