This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Local singer-songwriter Thia Megia, 14, wowed judges on the “America’s Got Talent” television show. (She appeared on “American Idol” in 2011 and now has a recurring role on the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”)
The Tracy City Council has voted to spend $50,000 to hire a consulting firm, New City America, to guide establishment of a new nonprofit organization to promote the downtown.
Greg Wright, a 48-year-old Tracy resident, is credited with saving the life of a boy who was in danger of drowning off Monterey’s Monastery Beach.
Betty Galli, class of 1951, has been elected the new president of the Tracy High Alumni Club.
David Helm is making plans to open Helm’s Ale House at the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue. He is a 50-year-old retired Hayward police officer.
25 years ago — 1994
Bill Hopman, a third-grade teacher at Poet-Christian Elementary School, is the new president of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
George Ramirez, manager of Tracy Convalescent Hospital, heads the Tracy Rotary Club.
The city of Tracy has boosted developer fees to $19,215 per home. The fees finance streets, storm drains, public buildings and parks.
Volunteers are passing petitions to support unification of the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school districts.
Tracy Community Band is kicking off a series of summer music concerts at Lincoln Park.
Services have been held for Tracy walnut grower Bernard Etcheverry, 64.
Softball play is beginning for teams in 13 leagues — seven men’s, three women’s and three coed.
50 years ago — 1969
A 30-acre parcel on MacArthur Drive north of Grant Line Road has been rezoned by the City Council to permit construction of a mobile home park.
Tracy’s population is 14,986, according to the county planning staff report. Lodi is the county’s second largest city at 28,763, and Manteca’s population is pegged at 13,413.
Jim Campbell, a 12-year-old National Leaguer, smacked two back-to-back grand slam home runs to lead Jim’s Chevron to a 10-5 win over Tracy French Laundry.
A four-bedroom home in Westchester Green in southwest Tracy is priced at $14,200.
For the ninth year, Barney Strong is sending Fourth of July fireworks into the Tracy sky.
Myrtle Henson is leading a committee backing plans to build a community center and park on Larch Road north of town.
75 years ago — 1944
Army Brig. Gen. Milton Boone, commander of the Oakland-based California Quartermaster Depot, is urging Tracy residents to help with a labor shortage by taking jobs at the Lyoth Sub-depot near here.
Day care classes have started at the Wainwright Village Community Center.
T.J. Sanguinetti, county fire warden, is urging the formation of a fire district in the rural area of Tracy.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars post is sponsoring the first dance at the newly opened Service Men’s Club.
100 years ago — 1919
Plans are being drawn to build a gymnasium at West Side Union High School (Tracy High). The classroom building was completed in 1917.
George Parker drove to San Francisco to deliver a handbag he found on the highway to its owner. The handbag contained two tickets for steamship passage from San Francisco to Hong Kong.
Prices of building lots in the West Park subdivision between Windeler and Roosevelt avenues are going for prices starting at $325.
— Tracy Press archives
