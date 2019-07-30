A portrait of two Irish Traveler siblings was acclaimed as the Tracy Camera Club’s image of the month for July.
Laura Hawkins took the photo, which she titled “Irish Travelers, County Cork: Sisters.”
Irish Travelers are a minority group in Ireland described as similar to but ethnically distinct from Gypsies or Roma.
The Tracy Camera Club meets the second Wednesday of each month, February through November, on the second floor of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave. A class begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting and competition from 7 to 9 p.m. For information: Geoff Faulkner, president@tracycameraclub.org.
