Jordan Prawira, 12, a student at Altamont School in Mountain House, is spending his summer break developing his concept for an innovative wind turbine with the help of a scientist at 3M.
Since 2017, Jordan has focused on wind turbines in his annual projects for the San Joaquin County Science and Engineering Fair, winning first place in his division three years in a row and going on to the state science fair the past two years.
This year, he entered the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a top middle school science competition, and was chosen as one of 10 finalists ages 9-14. His two-minute video submission outlines the principles behind the design and an overview of his experimental data.
His goal, as he articulates it in the video, is to “make alternative energy no longer alternative!”
As a finalist, he has been paired with Dr. Alireza Asgari, a product development leader in 3M’s Powered and Supplied Air lab, who will coach him as he develops a prototype of his Spira Mirabilis turbine this summer.
In October, Jordan will join the other finalists at 3M’s Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, where they will present their work and complete a series of challenges. The grand prize winner will get $25,000 and other prizes. Each finalist also receives $1,000.
