08-07-cowgirls
Cavallo Cowgirls take third at Coto Cup
The Cavallo Cowgirls from Tracy traveled to Southern California to make their second appearance in the California State Horsemen’s Association Coto Cup competition at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center on July 28. The equestrian drill team performed two programs and earned third place overall in the seven-team Elite Division, competing against teams that have a long tradition of competition. The Cavallo Cowgirls practice in Tracy and are coached by Shauna Ketcham and Samantha Turner. Team members are Alexa Parco, Ashley Belmessieri, Juliana Philpott, Ronnie Ebojo, Sophia Jetton, Sophia Rotondi, Taylor Stroup and Teaghen Sharifnejad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.