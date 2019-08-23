For two years, Delta Charter High football coach Jeff Tilton has been willing to accept the losses that his fledgling team has endured. Now it’s time for the Dragons to claim some wins.
The Dragon are 0-16 for their first two years, but Tilton said that, with only a couple seniors on the inaugural 2017 team and just six seniors in 2018, they have still made steady progress. They marked that progress with four games last year where they scored, and their 36-20 loss to Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage was their first multiple-touchdown game.
Now the Dragons have 14 seniors, making the team heavy on upperclassmen. Five players who were on the inaugural team have grown into the sport since that time, all in preparation for this year.
“We really improved with our tenacity. There’s no question about it,” Tilton said. “We hope to take some of that carry-over with some of that tenacity and aggressiveness on defense. Every starter is returning, essentially. These guys have gotten bigger, stronger and faster. This is a true varsity team now.”
The first advantage is having players who knew Dragon football from the start.
“We came into camp day one and these guys already knew the offense. They knew our defense. We didn’t have to reteach that,” Tilton said. “That’s nice, and they’ve been really polishing from where they left off last year on how to execute on both sides of the ball. That’s been a joy.”
Tilton noted that many Delta Charter players had never met each other before joining the team, so for the second year he took them to Camp Jack Hazard along Highway 108 and the Stanislaus River in Stanislaus National Forest for team-building exercises earlier this month.
“They’re from different communities, so we have to find ways to bring them together as a family, and Camp Jack Hazard has helped facilitate that,” he said.
Returning players now regard their previous seasons as a chance to strengthen their bonds through adversity and move forward with a positive attitude. Senior fullback Josh Marseline had the distinction of being the first Dragon to score a touchdown on their new home field when they played Millennium High last year, a step that inspired the team.
“From last year, I see a lot more confidence this year, a lot more commitment from a lot of the players,” Marseline said. “All of the work that we’re putting out on the field is going to show.”
The team’s third-year players include senior quarterback Robert Cancilla and senior running back Jathen Cain. Cancilla said each of last year’s games toughened the team up and built the team’s chemistry.
“We’ve just grown more aggressive as a team together. We all share a bigger bond than when we first showed up,” he said. “I feel we’ll be more competitive, more aggressive and way, way more ready to play against these teams.”
Cain said that assistant coach Ricky Martinez is an important motivator for the team.
“He helped us a lot with getting more intense. Way more intense. We got a lot more aggressive,” Cain said. “We had a better line. We had better everything. This year is the year we start getting victories.”
Regardless of records, the Dragons have already made an impression in the Central California Athletic Alliance, with three players making the 2018 all-CCAA list. Sophomore Tank Chartier was a first-team offensive lineman in his freshman year.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking at first because I believe I knew only two guys on the team,” Chartier said. “As we went on with the year and went to Camp Jack Hazard, that helped out a lot, working hard as a team, as a brotherhood. I feel like I have a bond with every guy on this team.”
Kea’Sean Johnson, who scored the Dragons’ first touchdown in a road game at Turlock Christian High last year, made the all-CCAA second team alongside Cain as a defensive back. He said individual players bring more strength to the field this year.
“We’ve progressed a lot. We’re way smoother than last year too,” Johnson said, adding that practicing over the summer helped, and having an established program means he’s better able to recruit new players to join the Dragons. “Some of the kids who are out here, we already knew them and said, ‘You should come play football.’”
Tilton said he has 50 players, split between varsity and junior varsity.
“We just started practicing as one unit and we didn’t know how it was going to fall out. There’s been a natural separation, just with experience and size and speed,” he said.
The Dragons have six home games this year, with players looking forward to their local rivalry against Millennium High.
“I want to play that team so bad,” Cain said. “I’ve got some friends on the team. We’re going to have some competition. That will be the game to watch.”
