With a full season as Millennium High’s starting quarterback behind him, junior Caden Duke is ready to take the helm of a Falcon team with a dominant passing game.
Duke said he grew into the position by building trust with the rest of the team.
“I learned how to stay calm in the pocket, because I had a problem with sprinting out of the pocket when it would collapse instead of stepping up, and I would rush my throws,” he said.
He is also confident that the team trusts him.
“This year now since I’m a junior, I’m closer with everybody,” he said. “I’m not afraid to make a mistake or get hit because I’m closer with them.”
Head coach LaVale Woods said Duke would be the core of the offense.
“Definitely our quarterback is doing a great job. He’s growing, getting more physical. He’s definitely in shape and looking good,” Woods said.
Woods named senior tight end Ian Braten as another cornerstone of the Falcon offense, as well as senior wide receiver Josh Marlin. Both are in their fourth year on the Millennium team.
Braten said the players were a bit nervous about the new season at first, but once he saw how the team would take shape, he grew eager for games to start.
“We finally realized in the beginning what we can actually do. Instead of us worrying about who we’re playing, we’re just ready to go out and hit,” he said. “This year we’re going to be passing a lot more, and there’s really no one in our league who can really guard the pass, and so that’s one of our biggest strengths.”
Marlin said that the Millennium teams usually take a couple months to jell, but this year everyone bought into the program early.
“We’ve always had those players that have always stood out,” he added. “This year I feel like we have a lot more of those players, like there are some freshmen coming in that are humongous, coming in and making plays in the jamboree.”
Duke added that he sees junior Jacey Zuniga as an effective wide receiver and juniors Jakob Garcia, Jason Piazza and Mason Laird as targets on the inside.
Woods said the only downside, compared with last year’s team, is that the line will consist of mostly younger players, with some of the returners already sidelined with injuries. But at the Central California Athletic Alliance round-robin scrimmage at Big Valley Christian High on Saturday, he saw young players eager to prove themselves.
“They did pretty well at the scrimmage. I’m actually really proud of them. We have three guys down on the line, and the guys stepped up really well,” Woods said.
Woods added that the team unity this year is largely a result of leadership, and he found returning senior fullback and linebacker Gio Rangel Andrino to be a natural fit for the role of team captain.
“All summer he’s at the practice, he gets guys going. He is the emotional leader, the vocal leader, and he played well this weekend with our scrimmage. I’m very happy with his progress,” Woods said.
Rangel Andrino said his team’s energy inspires him.
“We’ve worked with each other for countless hours and I just love it. I love being a leader and a role model for the younger guys,” he said. “We can’t wait to get into that first game and show people what we can do with the small team that we have. People might think we’re the underdog, but we’re going to come out and show them what we can do.”
As before, Woods made it a point to set up a non-league schedule that is stacked with playoff-caliber teams, including the Falcons’ first three opponents: Denair, Riverside and California School for the Deaf in Fremont. Tonight’s opponent, Denair, is the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division 7 champion.
“We always try to get the best people that we can, whether it’s the state champs or section champs or runners-up like we did last year,” Woods said. “It’s always going to be a test for us in the beginning, but that’s the only way we can get our guys up to speed. By the time we get to league, we’re ready to go.”
CCAA play begins Sept. 20 at Brookside Christian and continues with Delta Charter the next week for Millennium’s homecoming game. Defending league champion Big Valley Christian comes after that. Two teams, Sierra Ridge-Rite of Passage and Turlock Christian, dropped out of the CCAA this year, so Woods added two non-league opponents, Miramonte of Orinda and Immanuel of Reedley, toward the end of the schedule.
The Falcons finish the season against Stone Ridge Christian, a game the players are already looking forward to.
“It’s always a super hard-fought game,” Duke said. “During the scrimmage it got a little scrappy.”
Marlin added that the tough schedule shows the players that their coach believes in their abilities.
“We probably have the hardest schedule in the league, so he knows our team and how good we can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.