With a Western Athletic Conference co-championship in hand, Mountain House High head football coach Jason McCloskey is certain that the Mustangs have everything they need to lead their league again.
The 2018 Mustangs were a senior-dominated team, but McCloskey had plenty of players on the sidelines eager to seize their opportunity.
“Last year, we did have a talented group graduate, but we talked from week two, three, four, that we felt we had a 1A and 1B varsity,” McCloskey said.
“Those juniors weren’t seen, and sophomores weren’t seen, because the seniors had secured their positions on the team. We built the team up with a next-man-up mentality. You haven’t heard about them, but we know about them.”
Senior running back Elijah McLaurin didn’t carry the ball as much as his senior teammates last year, but when he did, he averaged about 10 yards per carry, including two touchdown runs.
The linebacker group was also senior dominated, but as a junior, Austin Jordan made his presence known as an effective tackler and by snagging a couple of interceptions for the Mustangs.
As a senior, Jordan now has a leadership role on the team, and he said that last year’s winning season — 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the WAC alongside co-champions Los Banos and Pacheco — is a big inspiration for this year’s team.
“We’re going to try to keep that up, keep it going,” Jordan said. “Last year helped me lot, becoming a better leader and becoming a better football player. A lot of those guys last year taught me a lot of things, like how to get better in the off-season, how to get bigger and more prepared for the next season. I’m looking forward to what we can do.”
McCloskey said that returning seniors who were starters in their junior year will make up most of the offensive and defensive lines.
Joseph Figueroa is the lone returning all-WAC first-team player, and Matthew Cobbs, Marlon Rios and Dominic Childress also have experience as starters.
“We’re going to count on them to set that line for us,” McCloskey said.
Junior center Kyle Haynes and junior Jordan Stenson, a transfer from Castlemont High in Oakland, are also strong additions.
Cobbs said he looks forward to seeing what his squad can bring to the field.
“Chemistry is high and the players are all getting together. We’re looking pretty nice up front with the line. Our leaders are there and we’re looking good,” he said, adding that he and his teammates are confident that they understand their opponents. “Last year was our first time in this league and we were getting a feel for them. We know a lot about them now. It’s going to be a good season for us.”
Jordan, who will play tight end on offense, is also impressed by the size and strength of the line.
“We’re a lot bigger up front compared to last year,” he said. “There’s just more depth at a lot of positions, like running back. We’re three, four deep at every position, and throughout the whole offense, there’s a lot of depth at receivers, throughout the whole thing. There are a lot of juniors who are going to play quality minutes, so I’m excited to see how it all goes.”
Senior Timothy Cantu II is the leading candidate for starting quarterback, having proven himself effective as a backup last year, while junior Jacob McCloskey is in the running for the quarterback job as well.
The head coach also sees seniors Taige Malhi and Avery Brooks as leading running backs and junior Okoye Mangrum as a strong addition at wide receiver.
Malhi saw time as running back and learned a lot from last year’s seniors.
“Overall, since we played with those older guys, they were a lot stronger than us and better than us, and us working with them made us even better,” he said, adding that he sees this year as the opportunity to go even further. “Last year we got so far, but then we had a tie, and we don’t want that again. We want to win this.”
Brooks said he and his teammates are also able to compare and contrast the styles of two different leagues, having played against Trans Valley League opponents, including Escalon, Modesto Christian and Ripon, as junior varsity and freshman players.
“The TVL was more of a smash-mouth league,” Brooks said. “They played harder. They were quick and smarter. This league is more speed, more passing than running, and so we had to adjust to that.”
The Mustangs will open the season at home against Chavez High of Stockton next Friday. They’ll host East Union of Manteca the week after that and then go to Kimball. Pacheco High, the only WAC opponent to beat the Mustangs last year, will come to Mountain House on Oct. 18.
“It’s anybody’s game this year because so many guys graduated, and it’s just going to be who can put it together the best on each and every Friday night,” coach McCloskey said.
