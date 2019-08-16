Even with a small roster of just 32 varsity players, West High head football coach Steven Wichman is confident that his team has enough depth to carry the Wolf Pack to a winning season.
The Pack went 3-7 last year, winning one of four Tri-City Athletic League games. Through the wins and losses last year, most of West’s playmakers were juniors, and Wichman expects they will be the core of the team’s success this year now that they have solidified their leadership roles on the team.
“The thing I’m excited about with our returning seniors this year is the level of mental growth and maturity,” Wichman said. “Last year, it was obvious that we had some playmaking ability. Unfortunately, our issues last year were turnovers. We weren’t winning the turnover battle, and in fact we lost a handful of games simply because of costly turnovers at critical times in the game.
“I think that ignited a level of determination to grow mentally, identify what our mistakes were.”
Wichman and his coaching staff haven’t selected a starting quarterback yet. Senior Alfred Robinson led the Wolf Pack offense for the first half of the 2018 season before he was sidelined with an injury. Simeon Sims, now a junior, stepped up and led the West offense for the second half of the season.
Now that West has two solid choices for quarterback, Wichman is looking for who the Pack’s top running back will be. Seniors Rasheed Hunter and Amari Henderson had significant roles in moving the ball, and senior Josh Bolden will also be in competition to be West’s leading rusher.
“The beauty of that is we’re going to have enough depth at that position that we’re going to count on all three of our running backs to lead us out of the back field,” Wichman said.
Senior wide receivers Elijah McKnight and T.J. Williams are also back after a year as West’s leading offensive producers.
“We as coaches determined that we do have playmakers at the skill positions, but nothing we design for them offensively works unless we’ve tailored our offensive line to be the central guiding force for our offensive unit,” Wichman added.
On Saturday, the West team played its Navy vs. Gold intrasquad scrimmage, giving the players a chance to see how their offensive and defensive schemes would work out.
“Today I saw us all playing hard together, Navy vs. Gold,” said Robinson, who led the Navy squad. “We put that all together, work hard and keep practicing, we’re going to be a really good team. Once we figure out how to work together, we have bright things ahead of us.”
He added that West relied on its rushing game for much of last year, and now he’s confident that the passing game will be effective as well.
“We’re adding in some more key backs, key receivers, get our guys out into the open field and make moves,” he said. “I feel better than ever. This is going to be my best year.”
Sims was also happy with the way his Gold squad performed.
“We executed on offense and, in the second half, we started to pick up on defense and started clicking and getting a good push up front too,” he said. “This year, we have a lot more skill position players to work with and we’ve got our defense going. We’re going to be good on both sides of the ball. I’ve just got to be more confident out there and be a leader for my team.”
Hunter added that the West team now has to find out which juniors will fill out the team, and the scrimmage was a good start in that direction.
“I saw people who don’t normally play … performed well. We’re going to need them this year because we’re short on numbers,” he said, adding that he saw high spirits on the team.
“Everybody is coming together and bringing the energy that we need to win games. We just want to get the job done,” he said. “I feel like we’re way more prepared than last year, because we’ll play teams that we haven’t played before in our preseason, and I feel like this summer we prepared to play those teams.”
West opens the season next Friday at Atwater High and then hosts Enochs of Modesto the week after that — one of just three home games the Wolf Pack will have this year. West then plays at Kimball and Ceres and faces defending Mother Lode League champion Sonora on Sept. 20.
It’s the same pre-league schedule the Wolf Pack had last year, when they won against Enochs and Ceres and lost to Atwater, Kimball and Sonora.
West begins Tri-City Athletic League play Oct. 4 against St. Mary’s of Stockton for the Pack’s homecoming game.
