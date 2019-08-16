Going into his third year as Tracy High’s starting varsity quarterback, senior Logan Fife now has a chance to put two years of experience to work for his team.
“Personally, I’m used to the speed. It’s almost normal or slow to me now,” Fife said after a recent practice. “Now it’s about making the right decisions and making the plays, doing the right things and going week by week to win each game.”
Tracy High head coach Matt Shrout said that the 2019 Bulldogs have that solid core of experience on which they can build a successful team this year and for years to come.
“Offensively, we have some key returners to go with some good guys coming up,” Shrout said. “The junior class is a good class to go with our senior class. It helps when you get those back-to-back classes that have good athletes and good players.”
Returning players also include senior Trevor Pope, the Tri-City Athletic League’s MVP as a junior in 2018. Pope said the biggest difference this year is that the team is more talkative, enhancing communication on each play.
“It makes us play harder and gets the team going and fired up,” he said. “You just play hard every game and get the results. I didn’t worry about who I was playing against. I just went out there and played. I feel like every year I get faster, stronger.”
He and then-teammate Trevion Shadrick-Harris, who plays at Sierra College in Rocklin now, were the top two receivers in the league last year with 876 yards for Shadrick-Harris and 825 yards for Pope, who has committed to play next year at Oregon State University. Fife, who will head to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo next year, was the TCAL’s leading passer with 2,315 yards. That comes out to nearly 193 yards per game as the Bulldogs went 4-1 in the TCAL and 8-4 overall, including the first two rounds of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.
Shrout said he’s going into the season with plenty of confidence that offensive coach Jeff Pribble has first-rate talent to work with, starting with Fife.
“Those two guys are on the same page. They may have different beliefs on what to do, but they know each other inside and out,” Shrout said. “We do know a little more about who (Fife) is, so we can adapt things to him. Three years into it, there’s nothing he hasn’t seen yet, so that helps a lot, just him being on the field like that.”
Three other returning all-TCAL first-team players are senior center Jason Reyes and senior wide receivers and defensive backs Blake Vollbrecht and Jordan Mattson. Shrout added that junior lineman William Hasten played just three games as a sophomore before injuring his knee, but he has come back stronger than ever and made a big impression at the Bulldogs’ Green and Gold intrasquad scrimmage on Friday.
“The juniors I saw today that we’re depending on, they’re doing what we want them to do at this point,” Shrout said after the scrimmage.
The Bulldogs open their season next Friday night at Kimball High.
From there, the pre-league schedule gets tougher for Tracy, with the Bulldogs traveling to Buhach Colony in Atwater and Turlock High the next two weeks and then hosting Manteca High and Vacaville after that.
All four were playoff teams over the past two years, and Shrout noted that Turlock, Manteca and Vacaville regularly go deep into the playoffs. Manteca won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 title in 2017 and the Division 4 title in 2016.
“It should be a good test of who we are,” Shrout said.
Once in TCAL play, the Bulldogs’ biggest challenge will once again be St. Mary’s of Stockton in the Oct. 18 homecoming game. St. Mary’s has beaten Tracy every year since 2014, when the two teams were moved to the same league, and is the only TCAL team to beat Tracy in the past three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.