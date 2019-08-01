High school football practice started this week, and by the end of the week players had pads on and were practicing full contact. Starting Aug. 23, Friday nights will be all about football, with the first game between local rivals to be played at Kimball High School as the Jaguars host the Tracy High Bulldogs. High school teams have been in conditioning for most of July, and next week, all fall sports — including girls volleyball, water polo, girls golf, girls tennis and cross-country — will be in full practice mode.
Football teams get ready for season
Bob Brownne
Sports editor at the Tracy Press
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Councilman hit by car and thrown 40 feet
- Food trucks draw thousands to Northgate shopping center
- Police Log: Toothless gunman ties up woman in medical clinic
- Death Notices: July 25
- Vehicle thefts spike across Tracy
- Congressman aims to expand career education
- Man in stable condition as detectives investigate Clover Road shooting
- Teachers stock up at store’s back-to-school event
- Death Notices: July 30
- Motorcyclist killed in crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Transit plan calls for incremental changes to Tracer and on-demand service (3)
- Boy Scout’s donation helps equip local foster kids (1)
- PG&E shutdown contingency on Tracy City Council agenda (1)
- Congressman aims to expand career education (1)
- No injuries in emergency landing near Tracy Airport (1)
- Tracy City Council far from consensus on grand jury findings (1)
- Treatment of migrants prompts Tracy vigil (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Featured Events
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.