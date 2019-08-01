High school football practice started this week, and by the end of the week players had pads on and were practicing full contact. Starting Aug. 23, Friday nights will be all about football, with the first game between local rivals to be played at Kimball High School as the Jaguars host the Tracy High Bulldogs. High school teams have been in conditioning for most of July, and next week, all fall sports — including girls volleyball, water polo, girls golf, girls tennis and cross-country — will be in full practice mode.

