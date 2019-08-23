In his second year as Kimball High’s head football coach, Mike Kuhnlenz looks back on the 2018 season as a foundation that he can build on.
“We’re still trying to change the culture,” Kuhnlenz said, adding that while he joined the team late in the season last year, he had the full summer this year to get players into the weight room to condition for the 2019 season. More time spent working out together will mean a stronger bond once they play their first game.
“This off-season, guys really bought in, so we’re excited. Guys are working hard and that’s what you like to see,” he said.
The coach is emphatic that the Jaguars are capable of better than their 2018 record of 3-7. Just like last year, Kimball opens its season against Tracy, so at every practice, Kuhnlenz lights up the scoreboard at the south end of Don Nicholson Stadium with a reminder that the Jaguars must start off by compensating for last year’s loss to the Bulldogs.
“You can look at our scoreboard. They’ve got it up there, 75-12,” he said, referring to the outcome of last year’s crosstown game. “They put it on us last year.”
The Jaguars have taken plenty of other lessons from their recent experience. Senior running back and defensive back Louie Pacheco said his third year on the varsity team is his chance to show how he responds to the adversity of previous seasons.
“I’m smarter now. I know what to do. I know what to look for. I’m just quicker on things,” he said.
Pacheco added that the players have a strong bond and will be much more effective when they’re competing for each other.
“They’re all my close friends and we’re all good at communicating. We’ll have to get it done as a team,” he said.
Pacheco appreciates that the Jaguars will begin and end the season against strong teams, starting with Tracy and finishing with Valley Oak League leaders Manteca, Oakdale and Central Catholic. All three of those VOL teams regularly go deep into the playoffs, with Central Catholic finishing as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 runner-up last year.
“I love the competition. I feed off of it,” Pacheco said. “It’s just really good to have all of these great teams out there. We’ve just got to get better every week.”
Also returning for his senior season is tight end Kaleo Ballungay. He recently committed to play for U.C. Berkeley, and in addition to aiming for a winning record, he’s out to show the Golden Bears that they made a good choice.
“I feel I could do better this year, but I had some pretty good receiving yards and receptions (last year) for a tight end. The coaches like my height and how I can move,” said Ballungay, who begins his senior year at 6-foot-6 and 232 pounds.
Senior running back Jaxen North will return as a receiver, building on a year as an effective starter.
“I’m just glad I got to play last year and I got to experience new things,” North said. “We’re looking for improvement. We just got better and better. Each and every practice, we’re going to improve.”
North said the team will grow as players compete with each other to prove who deserves to have a starting role.
“We’re tough dogs out there and looking to compete and then bring that to the field, trying to see what everyone else in bringing this year,” he said.
Kuhnlenz also sees returning senior receivers Darren Jackson and Andre McDaniel in the mix for the Jaguar offense, as well as junior Osaze Osawe.
Tying it all together is a new addition to the team, sophomore quarterback Nicholas Coronado.
“He’s naturally super gifted, and the awesome thing is he’s not just satisfied with that,” Kuhnlenz said.
In addition to working with new quarterback coach Dustin Allen, Coronado is a student of Greg Panelli, who holds passing records at Modesto Junior College and played NCAA Division 1 football at Eastern Washington University before opening Panelli Passing Academy in Clovis.
“Every weekend, (Coronado) is grinding with him. Just from June to now, he’s so much better than he already was, and he was already fantastic,” Kuhnlenz said. “He’s turned into a leader for this team.”
He said that while he is passionate about having a strong offense, he hopes to balance his efforts by staying tuned into his defense, with new coach Nick Ortiz working with the linebackers and two more new coaches, Barry Keith and Stewart Strong, working with the line.
“I think you’ll see, with the guys that we brought in to coach, that the kids have bought in, and so we’re excited to see what happens,” he said.
