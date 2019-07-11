Three students from James Reed’s Martial Arts of Tracy won in head-to-head competition June 29. James Ninja Reed, 12, competed in his first amateur fight at Muay Thai Global 15 at Sacramento Asian Sports Center in Elk Grove. He defeated Jose Luis Herrera of Patterson on a second-round technical knockout in the Junior Amateur Modified 100-pound class. The local school was also represented at the International Kickboxing Federation Point Muay Thai Technical Bouts, also June 29, at Free Flow Academy in Rocklin. Andre Reed, 9, won a unanimous decision in the 90-pound class, improving his record to 20-6-1. Star Reed, 6, competing in her second match, also won on a unanimous decision to improve her record to 2-0.
Reed Martial Arts students successful in recent bouts
Tags
Bob Brownne
Sports editor at the Tracy Press
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four-alarm fire tears through Tracy neighborhood
- Motorcyclist killed in crash
- Manufacturer launches apprenticeships as Tracy factory nears completion
- Crash on 11th Street kills passenger, injures both drivers
- Woman crossing Grant Line Road hit, hospitalized
- Tracy men tied to attacks in Yuba City and Lathrop
- A celebration of independence
- Police Log: Immolation scare at Starbucks
- Tracy police busy with fireworks calls on July 4th
- Garage gutted, home damaged in fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.