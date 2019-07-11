Three students from James Reed’s Martial Arts of Tracy won in head-to-head competition June 29. James Ninja Reed, 12, competed in his first amateur fight at Muay Thai Global 15 at Sacramento Asian Sports Center in Elk Grove. He defeated Jose Luis Herrera of Patterson on a second-round technical knockout in the Junior Amateur Modified 100-pound class. The local school was also represented at the International Kickboxing Federation Point Muay Thai Technical Bouts, also June 29, at Free Flow Academy in Rocklin. Andre Reed, 9, won a unanimous decision in the 90-pound class, improving his record to 20-6-1. Star Reed, 6, competing in her second match, also won on a unanimous decision to improve her record to 2-0.

