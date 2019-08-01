Ashleigh Garcia of Tracy is spending a big part of her summer training among the nation’s elite soccer players.
Garcia is set to begin her sophomore year at Tracy High, where she was the Tri-City Athletic League’s most valuable player in her freshman year.
Her summer included U.S. Soccer’s Olympic Development Program Region IV camp in McMinnville, Oregon, July 3-7. She made the top 18 in the 2004 age group at that camp to earn a trip to U.S. Soccer’s InterRegional tournament in Boca Raton, Florida, in November.
She also spent several days, Friday through Tuesday , at the Elite Clubs National League id2 training camp in Portland, Oregon, to train among the top 90 female youth soccer players in the U.S.
Also, based on her performance this year as a member of the Pleasanton Rage U15 team, she was selected for the ECNL Northwest Conference all-conference team for 2018-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.