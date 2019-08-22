Today, Aug. 23
Cross-country
Tracy, West and Kimball at Lodi Flame Invitational, Lodi Lake, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Mountain House at Davis, Dryden Park Golf Course, Modesto, 3:30 p.m.
Football
Delta Charter vs. Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m. (V)
Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Chavez, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Atwater, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Denair, 5/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Volleyball
Mountain House vs. Weston Ranch, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Tracy vs. Central Catholic, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
West at Granada, Livermore, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Volleyball
Kimball, Mountain House and West at Orestimba Varsity Dig In Invitational, Newman, time TBA (V)
Monday, Aug. 26
Volleyball
Mountain House vs. Kimball, Mountain House High, (SJS Foundation Game), 7 p.m. (V)
West at East Union, Manteca, (SJS Foundation Game), 7 p.m. (V)
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Girls golf
West at Bear Creek, The Reserve, Stockton, 3 p.m.
Mountain House vs. Johansen, Old River Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Kimball vs. Weston Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
West at Gregori, Modesto, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Girls tennis
Mountain House vs. Tracy, Mountain House High, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Cross-country
Kimball, Tracy, West and Mountain House at Jaguar Invitational, Eagal Lakes, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Mountain House vs. Los Banos, Old River Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Football
Kimball at Pacheco, 6 p.m. (JV)
Tracy at Buhach Colony, 6 p.m. (F)
Girls tennis
Kimball vs. Oakdale, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Kimball at Liberty, Brentwood, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House at Orestimba, Newman, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Tracy at Enochs, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
West at Heritage, Brentwood, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Friday, Aug. 30
Football
West vs. Enochs, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House vs. East Union, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Kimball at Lathrop, 5/7:15 p.m. (F/V)
Millennium at Rio Vista, 5/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Tracy at Buhach Colony, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Volleyball
West and Kimball at Orestimba Invitational, Newman, 8 a.m. (JV)
Kimball vs. Mountain House, Kimball High, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
West at High Sierra Invitational, Reno, time TBA (V)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Football
Delta Charter vs. Dougherty Valley, 9 a.m. (JV)
Delta Charter vs. Valley Christian, 11 a.m. (V)
Volleyball
West and Kimball at Orestimba Invitational, Newman, 8 a.m. (JV)
West at High Sierra Invitational, Reno, time TBA (V)
