Today, Aug. 23

Cross-country

Tracy, West and Kimball at Lodi Flame Invitational, Lodi Lake, 3 p.m.

Girls golf

Mountain House at Davis, Dryden Park Golf Course, Modesto, 3:30 p.m.

Football

Delta Charter vs. Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m. (V)

Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House vs. Chavez, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

West at Atwater, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium at Denair, 5/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)

Volleyball

Mountain House vs. Weston Ranch, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Tracy vs. Central Catholic, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

West at Granada, Livermore, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Volleyball

Kimball, Mountain House and West at Orestimba Varsity Dig In Invitational, Newman, time TBA (V)

Monday, Aug. 26

Volleyball

Mountain House vs. Kimball, Mountain House High, (SJS Foundation Game), 7 p.m. (V)

West at East Union, Manteca, (SJS Foundation Game), 7 p.m. (V)

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Girls golf

West at Bear Creek, The Reserve, Stockton, 3 p.m.

Mountain House vs. Johansen, Old River Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Kimball vs. Weston Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

West at Gregori, Modesto, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Girls tennis

Mountain House vs. Tracy, Mountain House High, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Cross-country

Kimball, Tracy, West and Mountain House at Jaguar Invitational, Eagal Lakes, 3 p.m.

Girls golf

Mountain House vs. Los Banos, Old River Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Football

Kimball at Pacheco, 6 p.m. (JV)

Tracy at Buhach Colony, 6 p.m. (F)

Girls tennis

Kimball vs. Oakdale, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Kimball at Liberty, Brentwood, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Mountain House at Orestimba, Newman, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Tracy at Enochs, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

West at Heritage, Brentwood, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Friday, Aug. 30

Football

West vs. Enochs, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House vs. East Union, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Kimball at Lathrop, 5/7:15 p.m. (F/V)

Millennium at Rio Vista, 5/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)

Tracy at Buhach Colony, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Volleyball

West and Kimball at Orestimba Invitational, Newman, 8 a.m. (JV)

Kimball vs. Mountain House, Kimball High, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

West at High Sierra Invitational, Reno, time TBA (V)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Football

Delta Charter vs. Dougherty Valley, 9 a.m. (JV)

Delta Charter vs. Valley Christian, 11 a.m. (V)

Volleyball

West and Kimball at Orestimba Invitational, Newman, 8 a.m. (JV)

West at High Sierra Invitational, Reno, time TBA (V)

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Sports editor at the Tracy Press

