The Tracy Tritons girls showed their strength at the final regular-season meet of the Mid-Valley Swim League season at Ripon High on Saturday.
The Ripon Sea Lions were the top team with an overall score of 1,828 to the Tritons’ 1,682.
The Triton girls had multiple winners in six of the seven age groups, including five each in the 13-14 and 17-18 divisions.
Lela Ziller won all three of her events in the 13-14 girls division, the 50-yard backstroke (32.07), the 50 breaststroke (35.51) and the 50 freestyle (27.44), and Charlotte Haramis won both the 100 individual medley (1:15.11) and the 100 freestyle (1:06.60).
In the 17-18 girls competition, Sheeva Farahani won the 100 freestyle (1:20.54) and 50 freestyle (30.64), Megan Gee won the 100 backstroke (1:26.69) and 100 breaststroke (1:27.91), and Caitlin Murphy won the 100 individual medley (1:37.99).
Other multiple winners included Joelle Abris, who swept all her events in the 11-12 girls division, the 100 freestyle (1:04.13), 50 butterfly (31.94) and 50 freestyle (28.43); and Vicky Guzman, who won the 11-12 girls 100 individual medley (1:17.88). Brielle Mullikin won her three events in the 9-10 division: the 100 freestyle (1:09.49), 50 backstroke (35.36) and 50 breaststroke (39.69). In the 15-16 division, Natalie Quan won the 100 individual medley (1:17.53), 100 freestyle (1:20.69) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.00). Alexis Gonzalez won the 6-and-under girls 50 freestyle (56.74) and 25 breaststroke (37.03).
The strongest performances among the Triton boys came in the 15-16 division, where Gabe Chandler won the 100 freestyle (58.96), 100 butterfly (1:12.10) and 50 freestyle (24.78); Cruz Fairfield won the 100 individual medley (1:08.45) and 100 backstroke (1:09.26); and Kyle Vergara won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.77).
Ryan Topping won all his events in the 17-18 boys division: the 100 individual medley (1:15.05), 100 butterfly (1:28.70) and 50 freestyle (37.92). Joseph Rodriguez, 7-8 boys, won both the 25 butterfly (23.82) and 25 freestyle (19.07); Justin Chitnis won the 13-14 boys 100 individual medley (1:11.29); and Jaden Abris won the 9-10 boys 100 individual medley (1:36.84).
The Tritons will finish their season at the Mid-Valley Swim League championship meet Saturday at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock.
Ripon Sea Lions 1,828, Tracy Tritons 1,682
Saturday, Ripon High School
6-and-under mixed
100 medley relay—2, Tritons (Rowen Vanderlipe, Alexis Gonzales, Holden McGraw, Elyse Young), 2:23.40.
100 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Alexis Gonzales, Ruby Fobert, Elyse Young, Rowen Vanderlipe), 2:00.67.
6-and-under girls
50 freestyle—1, Alexis Gonzales, 56.74.
25 butterfly—2, Elyse Young, 29.82.
25 breaststroke—1, Alexis Gonzales, 37.03.
25 freestyle—3, Elyse Young, 26.27.
6-and-under boys
50 freestyle—3, Rowen Vanderlipe, 1:03.23.
25 backstroke—2, Rowen Vanderlipe, 31.55. 3, Holden McGraw, 39.06.
25 freestyle—2, Rowen Vanderlipe, 27.25.
7-8 girls
25 butterfly—3, Giuliana Dennard, 20.52.
25 backstroke—3, Giuliana Dennard, 21.92.
25 breaststroke—2, Charlotte Shahan, 23.52.
100 medley relay—2, Tritons (Nora Shahan, Charlotte Shahan, Katherine Shahan, Giuliana Dennard), 1:29.90.
100 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Nora Shahan, Katherine Shahan, Reagan Martin, Charlotte Shahan), 1:22.23. 3, Tritons (Brynne Ek, Zeeba Jeddi, Olivia Kohn, Giuliana Dennard), 1:23.23.
7-8 boys
25 butterfly—1, Joseph Rodriguez, 23.82.
25 backstroke—2, Joseph Rodriguez, 24.15.
25 freestyle—1, Joseph Rodriguez, 19.07.
100 medley relay—2, Tritons (Mark West, Evan Booe, Joseph Rodriguez, Jackson Hawkins), 1:43.92.
100 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Jackson Hawkins, Sebastian Valle, Mark West, Joseph Rodriguez), 1:33.95.
9-10 girls
100 individual medley—2, Amandataylor Morelos, 1:19.71.
100 freestyle—1, Brielle Mullikin, 1:09.49. 3, Cindy Nguyen, 1:29.41.
50 butterfly—3, Amandataylor Morelos, 35.86.
50 backstroke—1, Brielle Mullikin, 35.36. 2, Cindy Nguyen, 41.32. 3, Andi Rodriguez, 44.79.
50 breaststroke—1, Brielle Mullikin, 39.69. 3, Beatrice Wood, 47.62.
50 freestyle—2, Amandataylor Morelos, 32.90.
200 medley relay—1, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Brielle Mullikin, Amandataylor Morelos, Beatrice Wood), 2:27.99.
200 freestyle relay—1, Tritons (Amandataylor Morelos, Beatrice Wood, Cindy Nguyen, Brielle Mullikin), 2:23.16.
9-10 boys
100 individual medley—1, Jaden Abris, 1:36.84. 2, Julian Abris, 1:39.95. 3, Raymond LaCourse, 1:50.76.
50 butterfly—3, Jaden Abris, 41.96.
50 backstroke—3, Noah Crivello, 49.86.
50 breaststroke—3, Jaden Abris, 47.09.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Noah Crivello, Jaden Abris, Julian Abris, Thomas Moore), 3:09.41.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Thomas Moore, Julian Abris, Raymond LaCourse, Jaden Abris), 2:43.12.
11-12 girls
100 individual medley—1, Vicky Guzman, 1:17.88.
100 freestyle—1, Joelle Abris, 1:04.13. 2, Vicky Guzman, 1:06.43. 3, Kaylah Aguilar, 1:14.58.
50 butterfly—1, Joelle Abris, 31.94.
50 backstroke—3, Vicky Guzman, 36.80.
50 freestyle—1, Joelle Abris, 28.43.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Kaylah Aguilar, Fiona Shahan, Joelle Abris, Vicky Guzman), 2:22.40.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Vicky Guzman, Fiona Shahan, Kaylah Aguilar, Joelle Abris), 2:07.05.
11-12 boys
100 individual medley—2, Preston Wiedner, 1:18.87.
50 butterfly—2, Preston Wiedner, 34.62.
50 backstroke—2, Preston Wiedner, 36.11.
50 breaststroke—3, Owen Moore, 48.86.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Ray Ek, Micah Bauer, Preston Wiedner, Logan Mullings), 2:47.17. 3, Tritons (Owen Moore, John West, Aidan Young, Liam Fobert), 2:53.17.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Ray Ek, John West, Logan Mullings, Preston Wiedner), 2:12.68. 3, Tritons (Owen Moore, Micah Bauer, Mason Bauer, Aidan Young), 2:37.37.
13-14 girls
100 individual medley—1, Charlotte Haramis, 1:15.11. 3, Melissa Mullings, 1:22.57.
100 freestyle—1, Charlotte Haramis, 1:06.60.
50 butterfly—3, Alayna Bottoms, 35.34.
50 backstroke—1, Lela Ziller, 32.07.
50 breaststroke—1, Lela Ziller, 35.51. 2, Charlotte Haramis, 38.06.
50 freestyle—1, Lela Ziller, 27.44.
200 medley relay—1, Tritons (Lela Ziller, Melissa Mullings, Charlotte Haramis, Alayna Bottoms), 2:17.54. 3, Tritons (Paige Smiley, Katie Morelos, Natalee Aviles, Imogen LaCourse), 2:42.31.
200 freestyle relay—1, Tritons (Charlotte Haramis, Alayna Bottoms, Melissa Mullings, Lela Ziller), 2:03.64. 3, Tritons (Natalee Aviles, Katie Morelos, Paige Smiley, Imogen LaCourse), 2:23.15.
13-14 boys
100 individual medley—1, Justin Chitnis, 1:11.29. 2, Jacob Glick, 1:15.63.
100 freestyle—2, Adam West, 1:04.04.
50 butterfly—3, Jacob Glick, 34.37.
50 backstroke—2, Jacob Glick, 35.94. 3, Freddie Mendoza, 38.20.
50 breaststroke—2, Justin Chitnis, 35.89.
50 freestyle—2, Justin Chitnis, 27.85.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Justin Chitnis, Adam West, Jacob Glick, Nicholas Aquino), 2:14.27. 3, Tritons (Freddie Mendoza, Diego Vergara, Lance Dalida, Youssef Gad), 2:44.37.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Jacob Glick, Freddie Mendoza, Adam West, Justin Chitnis), 1:57.90. 3, Tritons (Diego Vergara, Issac Avalos, Lance Dalida, Nicholas Aquino), 2:39.78.
15-16 girls
100 individual medley—1, Natalie Quan, 1:17.53. 2, Olivia Wood, 1:17.84. 3, Sami Lieberg, 1:20.11.
100 freestyle—1, Natalie Quan, 1:20.69. 2, Courtney Cunningham, 1:23.16. 3, Sami Lieberg, 1:25.44.
100 butterfly—2, Sami Lieberg, 1:30.13. 3, Natalie Long, 1:35.09.
100 backstroke—2, Riley Thomas, 1:16.85. 3, Amber Jiang, 1:23.40.
100 breaststroke—1, Natalie Quan, 1:24.00. 2, Olivia Wood, 1:30.15. 3, CeeSee Jennings, 1:34.99.
50 freestyle—2, CeeSee Jennings, 31.06. 3, Olivia Wood, 31.62.
15-16 boys
100 individual medley—1, Cruz Fairfield, 1:08.45.
100 freestyle—1, Gabe Chandler, 58.96. 2, Sam Payne, 1:00.29.
100 butterfly—1, Gabe Chandler, 1:12.10. 3, Onyx Hunter, 1:25.48.
100 backstroke—1, Cruz Fairfield, 1:09.26. 2, Sam Payne, 1:13.63.
100 breaststroke—1, Kyle Vergara, 1:17.77. 2, Aris Coverdale, 1:32.11. 3, Onyx Hunter, 1:37.05.
50 freestyle—1, Gabe Chandler, 24.78. 2, Cruz Fairfield, 25.21. 3, Kyle Vergara, 27.84.
17-18 girls
100 individual medley—1, Caitlin Murphy, 1:37.99.
100 freestyle—1, Sheeva Farahani, 1:20.54. 2, Caitlin Murphy, 1:24.61.
100 backstroke—1, Megan Gee, 1:26.69.
100 breaststroke—1, Megan Gee, 1:27.91.
50 freestyle—1, Sheeva Farahani, 30.64. 2, Caitlin Murphy, 30.96.
17-18 boys
100 individual medley—1, Ryan Topping, 1:15.05.
100 butterfly—1, Ryan Topping, 1:28.70.
50 freestyle—1, Ryan Topping, 37.92.
15-18 girls
200 medley relay—1, Tritons (Riley Thomas, Natalie Quan, Natalie Long, Caitlin Murphy), 2:21.70. 3, Tritons (Sheeva Farahani, Olivia Wood, Megan Gee, Courtney Cunningham), 2:23.21.
200 freestyle relay—1, Tritons (Natalie Quan, Sheeva Farahani, Caitlin Murphy, Megan Gee), 2:06.09. 2, Tritons (Olivia Wood, CeeSee Jennings, Riley Thomas, Natalie Long), 2:11.35.
15-18 boys
200 medley relay—1, Tritons (Cruz Fairfield, Kyle Vergara, Gabe Chandler, Ryan Topping), 2:06.79. 2, Tritons (Onyx Hunter, Aris Coverdale, Sam Payne, Issac Avalos), 2:46.56.
200 freestyle relay—1, Tritons (Cruz Fairfield, Ryan Topping, Kyle Vergara, Gabe Chandler), 1:51.35.
